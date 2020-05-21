Sensex, Nifty Pare Gains To End Marginally Higher As Banks Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes pared intraday gains to end marginally higher in trade on Thursday as banking and financial services shares came under selling pressure in last hour as weekly futures and option contracts expired. Earlier in the day, Sensex surged as much as 370 points while the Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 9,178.55. Gains in ITC, TCS, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were offset with losses in HDFC, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro.

The Sensex ended 114 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 30,932.90 and the Nifty 50 index advanced 0.44 per cent or 40 points to close at 9,106.25.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Auto index's 2.6 per cent gain. Nifty FMCG, Media and Metal indexes also rose around 2 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Private Bank index was top loser, down 0.7 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed buying as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.8 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.6 per cent.

ITC was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 7 per cent to close at Rs 188. Hindalco, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, UPL, Baaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma and Wipro were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Grasim and HDFC were also among the losers.