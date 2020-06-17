Sensex Jumps 600 Points From Day's Low As Banking Stocks Lead Recovery

Domestic stock markets recovered early losses on Wednesday backed by buying interest in banking and automobile shares. The S&P BSE Sensex index bounced back 550.8 points from an intraday low of 33,332.96 registered in morning to touch 33,883.76 on the upside in afternoon deals. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark moved to as high as 9,986.60, having slid to has low as 9,833.80 earlier. Buying emerged in banking and financial services stocks, which traded listless with a negative bias in morning after Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the central government over the issue of interest waiver on loan EMIs deferred due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown..

At 1:22 pm, the Sensex traded at 33,869.13, up 263.91 points - or 0.79 per cent - from its previous close, while the Nifty was up 71.70 points (0.72 per cent) at 9,985.70.

Equities in other Asian markets were mixed amid rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shaken the world's financial markets and businesses.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan ended 0.29 per cent higher, recovering intraday losses, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark rose 0.56 per cent.

While China's Shanghai Composite and South Korea's KOSPI barometers were down 0.17 per cent and 0.61 per cent respectively, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.01 per cent.

Business sentiment of Asian companies hit an 11-year low in the second quarter, a survey by Thomson Reuters/INSEAD found, with some two-thirds of the firms polled flagging a worsening COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest risk over the next six months.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures turned positive in late Asian trade, and were last seen trading up 0.66 per cent, indicating a stronger start for US markets on Wednesday.