Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Highs; Pharma Stocks Lag

Domestic stock markets registered mild gains on Tuesday, a day after benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty broke a three-day falling streak. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 0.79 per cent - or 301.62 points - to touch 38,352.40 in morning deals, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 11,340.65, up 0.83 per cent - or 93.55 points - from its previous close. Gains across most sectors supported the markets, however losses in pharmaceutical shares limited the rise.

At 11:26 am, the Sensex traded 179.51 points - or 0.47 per cent - higher at 38,230.29 while the Nifty was up 65.45 points - or 0.58 per cent - at 11,312.55.

Top percentage gainers in the 50-scrip Nifty basket at the time were Grasim, UPL, UltraTech Cement, ONGC and Eicher Motors, trading between 1.72 per cent and 7.48 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil, NTPC and power Grid, down between 0.67 per cent and 0.87 per cent each, were the worst hit among the 16 Nifty laggards.

"There have been fundraising plans, improvement in margins, most companies have improved their efficiency post lockdown and this is helping sentimentally," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets. "Good rainfall progress is helping rural economy revival and metals and auto stocks are now seeing gains on hopes that there could be government spending for these sectors going forward."

The Nifty Pharma index - comprising stocks of 10 companies including Cipla, Sun Pharma and Lupin - was down 0.24 per cent at the time, having declined as much as 0.37 per cent earlier.

The rupee edged higher to touch the 74.76 mark against the dollar on Tuesday. At its intraday high, it was 2.80 per cent away from an all-time low of 76.91 registered in April. Any appreciation in the rupee limits the profitability of pharmaceutical firms, which earn the majority of their revenues from foreign markets.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the top boosts for the Sensex, together accounting fore a gain of more than 100 points in the index.

Meanwhile, India continued to see a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths. As of Tuesday, the number of deaths in the country was at 51,797, and the number of infections was above 2.70 million.

Equities in other Asian markets inched up on Tuesday as tensions between the US and China, the world's largest two economies, weighed on optimism generated by Wall Street's tech-driven rally.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.04 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.12 per cent.

While China's Shanghai Composite index was up 0.24 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI barometers were down 0.18 per cent and 1.44 per cent respectively.

The US government said on Monday that it would further tighten restrictions on China's Huawei, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures traded 0.01 per cent higher at the time, indicating a flat start for US markets on Tuesday.