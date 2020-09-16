Sensex Nifty, Extend Gains To Second Straight Day

Domestic stock markets extended gains to a second straight day on Wednesday, supported by buying interest in automobile and pharmaceutical shares. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 117.05 points - or 0.30 per cent - to touch 39,161.40 at the strongest level in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 11,546.55, up 24.75 points - or 0.21 per cent - from its previous close. Global shares registered cautious gains as investors awaited the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the US central bank.

The Sensex ended 258.50 points - or 0.66 per cent - higher at 39,302.85, and the Nifty settled at 11,604.55, up 82.75 points - or 0.72 per cent - from its previous close.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto and Britannia, closing between 3.05 per cent to 4.44 per cent higher, were the top percentage gainers in the 50-scrip Nifty index.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Infratel, SBI and Axis Bank, ending between 1.02 per cent and 2 per cent lower, were the top losers.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest boost to Sensex, contributing more than 150 points to the gain in the index.