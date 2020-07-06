Sensex Surges Over 600 Points Led By Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes were on track to log in gains for fourth straight day and scale new four-month highs led by gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance. The benchmarks staged a gap up opening and extended gains in afternoon trading. The Sensex rose as much as 623 points and Nifty 50 index moved above its important psychological level of 10,800. Rally in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance contributed over 400 points towards gain in the Sensex.

As of 1:30 pm, the Sensex was up 599 points at 36,620 and Nifty climbed 194 points to 10,801.

The rally came even as India grapples with a jump in coronavirus cases, with the tally reaching 697,413 by Monday morning, including 19,693 deaths, health ministry data showed.

"While the case numbers are a deterrent for markets, data including manufacturing activity and car sales released last week indicated that we are coming back to normalcy," KK Mittal, investment analyst at Venus India told Reuters.

All the 11 sector gauges barring the Nifty Pharma index were trading higher led by the Nifty Metal index's 2.6 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Information Technology, PSU Bank and Realty sector gauges also rose between 1.2-2 per cent each.

Among the individual shares, National Fertilizers Ltd soared 18.1 per cent to a one-year high and was set for its best day in more than five years after reporting a jump in June-quarter sales.

HDFC Bank shares gained nearly 4 per cent on Monday after the country's top private sector lender reported a jump of 21 per cent in loans as of June-end. On the BSE, the HDFC Bank stock gained by Rs 40.80 to trade at Rs 1,115.50 apiece at the strongest level recorded during the session.

Mahindra & Mahindra was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6 per cent to Rs 561. Hindalco, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and TCS were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, GAIL India, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Bahrti Airtel and Power Grid were among the notable losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,601 shares were trading higher while 1,031 were trading lower on the BSE.