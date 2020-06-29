Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

At 8:22 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 57.75 points - or 0.56% - at 10,274.20

Domestic stock markets are likely to start the week on a negative note tracking weakness in Asian equities, as rising COVID-19 cases dashed hopes of a recovery across the globe. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index - declined as much as 1.13 per cent (116.75 points) to 10,215.20 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:22 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 57.75 points - or 0.56 per cent - at 10,274.20.

Shares in Mumbai-based Piramal Enterprises will be in focus on Monday, after the conglomerate said US-based investment firm Carlyle Group will purchase a 20 per cent stake in its pharmaceutical unit for around $490 million (Rs 3,706.36 crore at one rupee = $75.64).

Shares elsewhere in Asia began the week with caution as the relentless spread of the coronavirus made investors question their optimism on the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.89 per cent lower, moving further away from a four-month top hit last week. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 1.32 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI indices were down 0.80 per cent, 1.06 per cent and 1.20 per cent at the time.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures were flat in early Asian trade, indicating a listless start for US markets on Monday.

The global number of deaths from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, according to a tally by news agency Reuters.

On Friday, Wall Street had faltered as some US states reconsidered their reopening plans, with the S&P 500 closing 2.42 per cent lower, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite indices declining 2.84 per cent and 2.59 per cent respectively.

Earlier that day, the Sensex had risen 329.17 points - or 0.94 per cent - to end at 35,171.27, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark settled at 10,383.00, up 94.10 points (0.91 per cent) from its previous close.