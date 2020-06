Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index - dropped by as much as 75.85 points to 9,774.30 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:39 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 59.85 points - or 0.61 per cent - at 9,790.30.