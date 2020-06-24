Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Marginally Lower

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 10,447, lower by 0.3 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic markets are likely to open in the red, breaking a four-day winning streak, on the back of negative cues from the global market front. The Asian markets shed gains in early trading activity and trends on SGX Nifty indicated a negative opening for the index in India with a 37 points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 10,447, lower by 37 points or 0.3 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian stocks were expected to come under pressure on Wednesday, as a spike in new coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, although U.S. assurances that the China trade deal was intact and upbeat economic data provided some reasons for optimism.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.02 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.01 per cent.

Wall Street's three major indexes, however, closed higher on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high.

The Dow Jones rose 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.43 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil futures edged lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, after US crude stockpiles grew more than expected, adding to worries about oversupply, although a fall in gasoline stocks kept the decline in check.

Brent crude was down 2 cents at $42.61 a barrel by 0045 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $40.33 a barrel.

The Sensex had ended 519.11 points - or 1.49 per cent - higher at 35,430.43, and the Nifty had settled at 10,471.00, up 159.80 points - or 1.55 per cent on Tuesday, marking four consecutive days of gains.