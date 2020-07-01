Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Marginally Lower

The SGX Nifty futures were trading lower by 0.38 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are expected to open marginally in the red as we enter into the second half of the year, amid concerns over global economy as virus cases show no signs of abating. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a loss of 45 points. The SGX Nifty futures were trading at 10,229, lower by 45 points or 0.38 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian stocks were set for a bumpy start to the second half of the year on Wednesday as optimism about a global economic recovery from the pandemic jousted with signs in the United States the health crisis may not yet be past its peak.

Stocks futures were mixed in early Asian trade with e-mini for the S&P 500 down 0.19 per cent while with Japan's Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.42 per cent and Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.1 per cent.

The S&P 500 rallied on Tuesday to finish higher and secure its biggest quarterly percentage gain in more than two decades as improving economic data bolstered investor beliefs that a stimulus-backed rebound for the US economy was on the horizon.

The Dow Jones rose 0.85 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.54 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 1.87 per cent.

The Sensex had ended 46 points lower at 34,916 and Nifty 50 index declined 10 points to 10,302, on Tuesday.