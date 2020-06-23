Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Mildly Higher

At 07:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.2 per cent, on Singapore Stock Exchange.

Domestic stock markets are likely to open mildly in the green, extending the gains of the previous session, due to positive cues from the global front. The Asian stocks were set to edge up on Tuesday after oil prices rose and technology firms pushed Wall Street higher, and the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 25 points gain. At 7:30 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index - were trading at 10,330, higher by 25 points or 0.2 per cent.

On the Asian front, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 1.34 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.80 per cent.

Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Monday with the biggest gains in technology stocks as investors focused on the potential for more government stimulus measures even as they worried about an increase in coronavirus cases in the United States and other countries.

The Dow Jones rose 0.59 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.65 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding onto the previous session's gains, amid more signs of fuel demand picking up after the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as major crude producers continue to stick to supply cuts.

Brent crude was up 6 cents at $43.14 a barrel at 0046 GMT, after gaining 2.1% on Monday. US oil was up 8 cents at $40.81 a barrel, having risen 1.8% in the previous session.

The Sensex had ended 180 points or 0.52 per cent higher to close at 34,911 and Nifty had climbed 67 points or 0.65 per cent to end at 10,311.