Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher After 2-Day Gain

Domestic stock markets are likely to start the last session of the week on a positive note tracking gains in Asian equities. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty index - added as many as 60.35 points to 10,612.30 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 36.85 points - or 0.35 per cent - higher at 10,588.80. Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 have risen 2.66 per cent and 2.42 per cent respectively in past two sessions.

Shares in other Asian markets moved higher following a positive Wall Street session overnight amid strong US jobs data, although growing US-China tensions and a worrying surge in coronavirus cases capped the gains in check.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.43 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 0.34 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI indices were up 1.21 per cent, 0.60 per cent and 0.53 per cent respectively.

The E-MIni S&P 500 futures were up 0.11 per cent at the time, indicating a sluggish start for US markets on Friday.

On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 429.25 points - or 1.21 per cent - higher at 35,843.70, and the Nifty settled at 10,551.70, up 121.65 points - or 1.17 per cent - from its previous close.