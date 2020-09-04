Sensex, Nifty Fall 1% Tracking Global Markets; Financial Stocks Worst Hit

Domestic stock markets traded more than 1 per cent on Friday afternoon, tracking broader losses in global equities amid fading optimism about a fast recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index tanked as much as 1.77 per cent - or 691.82 points - to 38,299.12 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark slid below the 11,350 mark to decline to as low as 11,332.85, down 1.69 per cent - or 194.6 points - from its previous close. Gains across most sectors dragged the markets lower, but buying interest in select automobile stocks limited the downside.

At 2:27 pm, the Sensex traded 467.56 points - or 1.20 per cent - lower at 38,523.38, while the Nifty was down 132.75 points - or 1.15 per cent - at 11,394.70. (Track Sensex, Nifty LIVE)

"When US and global markets shiver, domestic markets also bound to get affected. The index (Nifty) has still not recovered even half from the lowest level recorded in Monday's selloff," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Bank, told NDTV. "Markets will give a fantastic time, but not now... We need to wait a bit," he said.

Data earlier this week showed the country's economy shrank 23.9 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, its worst contraction on record.