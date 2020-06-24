Sensex Falls Over 800 Points From Day's High Amid Selloff In Financial Stocks

Domestic stock markets snapped a four-day winning run on Wednesday, dragged by a selloff in banking and financial services shares in late afternoon trade. The S&P BSE Sensex slumped to as low as 34,900.36 in a volatile session, shedding as many as 806.19 points from the 35,706.55 mark touched at the strongest level of the day. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark index - which had climbed to as high as 10,553.15 in morning deals - dropped to an intraday low of 10,310.45 in the final hour of trade, compared to its previous close of 10,471.00.

The Sensex ended 561.45 points - or 1.58 per cent - lower at 34,868.98, whereas the Nifty settled at 10,320.20, down 150.80 points (1.44 per cent) from the previous close. Both benchmark indices had risen nearly 6 per cent in the past four sessions.

Analysts say selling pressure was witnessed ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due on Thursday.

"Derivatives settlement pressure is there... The markets have rallied in the past three sessions where penny stocks have gone up and not quality stocks... A liquidity-driven rally like this runs out with the slightest occurrence of fear," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets, told NDTV.

"Once the rally is behind, the correction may continue to cut 9,500 (Nifty) in July," he added.

Equities in other Asian markets crept to a four-month high as investors remained upbeat on the outlook for a re-opening of the global economy even as cases of the coronavirus looked to be accelerating to new peaks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.58 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 0.12 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite index was up 0.27 per cent at the time, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI indices were up 0.07 per cent and 1.43 per cent respectively.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures were up 0.08 per cent, indicating a flat to positive start for Wall Street on Wednesday.