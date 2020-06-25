Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Lower As June Derivative Contracts Expire

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended Thursday's highly volatile session lower as future and option contracts for June expired. During the session, the benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses and switched directions over five times. Gains in FMCG and pharma shares were offset with losses in information technology and metal shares. The Sensex moved in a range of 582 points and Nifty touched an intraday low of 10,194.50 and high of 10,361.80

The Sensex closed 27 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 34,842.10 and Nifty declined 16 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 10,288.90

For June series, Sensex climbed 8.2 per cent and Nifty surged 8.41 per cent.

Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty IT index's 1.2 per cent fall. Nifty Realty, Metal and Media indexes also declined between 0.2-0.8 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty FMCG index was top gainer, up 2 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.9 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.6 per cent.

Asian Paints was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 3 per cent to Rs 1,692. Hindalco, Indian Oil, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Shree Cements, Adani Ports, BPCL, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Coal India were also among the losers.

On the flipside, ITC was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6 per cent to close at Rs 202. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, GAIL India, Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India also rose between 0.6-2.9 per cent.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,531 shares closed higher while 1,171 closed lower on the BSE.