Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty Touches 11,250 As Auto, IT Stocks Lead Gains

At 1:26 pm, the Sensex traded 357.63 points - or 0.94 per cent - higher at 38,292.36, while the Nifty was up 106.15 points - or 0.95 per cent - at 11,237.95.

In the 50-scrip Nifty basket, 37 stocks traded higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Hero MotoCorp, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto, trading between 3.19 pe cent and 3.66 per cent higher.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, ONGC and Asian Paints - trading between 1.12 per cent and 2.55 per cent lowere - were the top Nifty losers.

Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC were the biggest boosts to the Sensex, together contributing more than 200 points to the gain in the index.

Tech Mahindra shares jumped as much as 5.78 per cent to Rs 702.40 on the BSE, a day after the IT major reported a 20.95 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 972.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts awaited more financial results from companies to assess near-term cues for the markets.

Asian shares shook off coronavirus concerns and US-China tensions to make early gains as investors wagered the Federal Reserve would reaffirm its super-easy policy outlook this week, and a tolerance for higher inflation.

US Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a $1-trillion COVID-19 aid package as the pandemic has killed nearly 1,50,000 people in the world's largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 1.09 per cent higher, on the prospect of more fiscal spending and endless cheap liquidity, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to sound reassuringly accommodative after a policy meeting on Wednesday. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark fell 0.26 per cent.