Rustomjee Seasons: Lap Of Luxury In Mumbai's BKC

Rustomjee Seasons is a luxurious residential project located at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai

Looking for a luxury residence that offers the best of lifestyle and convenience around the Central Business District of Mumbai? Welcome to Rustomjee Seasons, a luxurious residential project that has come up with its latest offering of 3 bedroom residences with a sundeck.

Now before you start thinking that this would be yet another of those luxurious projects which dot the skylines of India's commercial capital, then think again. Rustomjee Seasons certainly stands out in terms of the design thinking approach and the quality of the lifestyle offered.

Yes, you read it correctly! The who's who of Mumbai, the head honchos of multinationals and the best brains of the corporate and economic worlds, have all chosen Rustomjee Seasons, as their cosy nests.

Spread across 3.8 acres of area and of the city's most exclusive gated communities, Rustomjee Seasons offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class amenities.

The location is one of the biggest plus points of the project. Located from a stone's throw away from the Central Business District of BKC, Rustomjee Seasons offers the perfect work-life balance to the residents. You will never have to miss your kids' first walk or your parents' birthdays because you are stuck in traffic returning from your work

And just to give you an idea of your prospective neighbourhood, then Rustomjee Seasons is enriched with world-class social infrastructure available in the vicinity, with international level educational institutions like Dhirubhai Ambani International School and American School of Bombay located here. And one of the best medical facilities in the city – the Asian Heart Institute, is also just next door.

While markets are aplenty, the talk of the town – Jio World Drive, with its plethora of options in luxury brand stores and the beautiful drive-in theatre – too is just a stone's throw away from here.

Imaginatively designed especially for community living, Rustomjee Seasons has been conceptualised as a place where all age groups will easily find their own

private spaces to be comfortable in. The gated community is replete with more than 20 amenities spread across the property that cater to all age groups.

The elderly can spend their mornings in the forest walk, designed with indiginous plants, specifically for morning walks in nature's company and afternoons in the Senior Citizen's lounge reading books or playing board games. The kids at the same time can hone their hobbies in the Toddlers' creative zone and kids' play area.

While the multipurpose court will make sure that your weekends can be spent playing tennis, badminton or basketball, the swimming pool with a pool side bar will offer you the best party location.

And, it doesn't just end here. Thoughtfully designed Rustomjee Seasons has also taken care of your four-legged animals. A special dog-park will ensure that your pets also find a place that they can call their own.

Rustomjee Seasons' new wing will also have a creche, a health café and a business centre as forthcoming attractions.

Construction work of Rustomjee Seasons' last wing is on a fast track. Well-known interior designer Alfaz Miller has designed the show flat in the wing and the show flat is spectacularly designed to optimally utilise every nook and corner of the apartment.

So if you are still wondering where to book your dream luxury house, then don't think beyond Rustomjee Seasons.