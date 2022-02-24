Indian Pharma Exporters In Wait And Watch Mode as Russia Invades Ukraine

Indian pharma exporters are in wait and watch mode on Ukraine border conflict

Amid the military offensive by Russia against Ukraine, Indian pharma exporters are in wait and watch mode on dispatching fresh orders to them and some of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, industry sources said on Thursday.



India exported over $181 million worth of pharmaceutical goods to Ukraine in FY 21, nearly 44 per cent growth over the previous year, while Russia contributed nearly $591 million last fiscal year, with a growth of 6.95 per cent compared to a year before, according to Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a body under the Department of Commerce.

An official of Dr Reddy's Laboratories said they are closely monitoring the developments, and ensuring the well-being of their staff in that region is the first and foremost priority.

"We have had a strong presence in the region for over three decades. Ensuring the well-being of our staff is the first and foremost priority, along with meeting patient needs and business continuity. We have been monitoring developments closely and preparing accordingly, and continue to do so," the company's spokesperson told PTI.

A senior official of a pharma company based out of the city said they currently have orders on hand to be dispatched to some CIS countries following the developments between Russia and Ukraine.

"As of now, there are no restrictions on pharma exports to any of these countries. However, we want to wait for some time to clarify how the situation will turn out. Ultimately our payments from those countries should not be affected as a result of war," the official said on condition of anonymity.

When contacted, Udaya Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmexcil, said the pharma body has neither received any communication from the Centre on export nor from drugmakers on the state of affairs.