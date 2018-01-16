Rupee (INR) Falls Sharply Against US Dollar (USD) Today: 5 Things To Know Rupee's fall against the dollar came despite broader weakness in the greenback against other currencies.

The rupee fell sharply to 63.88 against the US dollar on sustained dollar demand from importers and banks amid a widening trade deficit. The rupee had closed at 63.49 at the interbank foreign exchange on Monday. The rupee traded in the range of 63.60 and 63.77 against the US dollar today. In recent trade, the rupee was trading lower at 63.82 against the US dollar. The US dollar was mixed against its major rivals, while the euro inched lower taking some breather after having rallied on the back of optimism about the euro zone's economic outlook.Weighing on the rupee, India's December trade deficit widened to its highest in more than three years as higher import bills for gold and crude oil weighed on rising exports, government data showed on Monday.The trade deficit widened to $14.88 billion last month from $13.83 billion in November, according to data released from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry yesterday."A struggling dollar overseas somewhat was cushioning the rupee's larger losses," a dealer said.The dollar index, which gauges the US currency against a basket of six major rivals, wallowed at more than three-year lows. It was last down 0.5 percent at 90.541, after dropping as low as 90.279 on Monday, its deepest nadir since December 2014. Domestic equity markets struggled today with Sensex and Nifty trading flat in noon trade. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought shares worth net Rs 32.92 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 173.28 crore.(With agency inputs)