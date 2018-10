INR Vs USD: Rupee registered a new all-time intra-day low of 73.81 on Thursday.

The rupee gained 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar on Friday, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

After registering a new all-time intra-day low of 73.81, the rupee closed 24 paise lower against the dollar at 73.58 on Thursday. (With PTI inputs)