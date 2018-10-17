NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Extends Gains, Up 6 Paise Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Vs US Dollar: Increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks lifts rupee.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: October 17, 2018 09:47 IST
INR Vs USD: Higher opening of domestic equity markets gives support to rupee.

MUMBAI: The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 73.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equity markets gave some support to the rupee.    

On Tuesday, the rupee had climbed 35 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 73.48 per dollar amid softening crude oil prices and easing concerns over the trade deficit.    

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 391.18 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 35,553.66 in the opening trade.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

