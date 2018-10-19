NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

Rupee Slips 3 Paise On Increased Demand For US Dollar

Rupee Vs US Dollar: At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened lower at 73.62 and slipped further to 73.64 against the dollar.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: October 19, 2018 09:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rupee Slips 3 Paise On Increased Demand For US Dollar

INR Vs USD: Lower opening in domestic equity markets also weighed on rupee.

MUMBAI: Continuing its slide, the rupee weakened by 3 paise to 73.64 against the US dollar Friday due to increased demand for the American currency from importers. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened lower at 73.62 and slipped further to 73.64 against the dollar, showing a fall of 3 paise. Traders said besides sustained demand of the US currency from importers, a lower opening in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the local unit. The losses in the domestic currency were, however, limited as the US dollar weakened against some currencies overseas.     

On Wednesday, the local currency had ended lower by 13 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar.    

Forex market remained shut on Thursday on account of "Dussehra".    

(Also Read: India May Be Removed From US Currency Monitoring List Of Trading Partners)

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 140.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 343.11 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.    

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 408.45 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 34,371.13 in the opening trade.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rupee Vs US DollarINR Vs USDCurrency Exchange Rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveElection DatesNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top