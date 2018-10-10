Rupee Recovers On Reports Of Government Measures To Boost Flows

INR Vs USD: The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 8.06 per cent.

MUMBAI: The rupee gained on Wednesday, recovering from a record low hit at the end of the previous session, as gains in other Asian peers and stronger domestic shares helped sentiment, while the announcement of the first open market bond purchase for October aided bonds.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 74.26/27 per dollar at 9:15 am versus Tuesday's close of 74.41, which was a record low.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 8.06 per cent, down 2 basis points after earlier dropping to a low of 8.05 per cent.

The government is considering tapping its citizens abroad to prop up the rupee, Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday, which also helped rupee sentiment.

The central bank said it would buy Rs 12,000 crore worth of bonds via an open market operation on October 11.

© Thomson Reuters 2018