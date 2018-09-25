Rupee Extends Losses, Nears 73 Against US Dollar

INR Vs USD: The rupee closed at 72.63 against the greenback on Monday.

The rupee weakened by 33 paise to 72.96 against the US dollar on Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The rupee closed at 72.63 against the greenback on Monday.

The rupee is down more than 13 per cent against the American currency so far this year.

Oil prices surging to near four-year highs added to rupee's worries. Brent crude oil futures nudged up 0.2 per cent to $81.32 a barrel after surging more than 3 per cent overnight to $81.48, the highest since November 2014, reported news agency Reuters.

Domestic equity markets starting in the red also added to rupee's woes, traders said in the PTI report. The S&P BSE Sensex traded at 36,116.13, with a loss of 188.89 points or 0.52 per cent and the broader Nifty was at 10,895.35, down 72.05 points or 0.66 per cent. (With agencies inputs)