Rupee (INR) Rises To Below 65 Against US Dollar (USD): 5 Things To Know

5 Things To Know About Rupee (INR) Vs Dollar (USD) Trade Today
Fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks ahead of the RBI's monetary policy outcome later in the day also lifted the rupee, traders said.
In early trade, both Sensex and Nifty were up over 1 per cent amid a rally in global equity markets.
Dealers said dollar's weakness against some other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
Traders said the US dollar's weakness against some other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee. The dollar index fell 0.06 percent, with the euro up 0.07 percent to $1.2277. The Japanese yen weakened 0.21 percent versus the greenback at 106.84 per dollar. Meanwhile, global trade war fears eases after the US voiced willingness on Wednesday to talk with China after Beijing retaliated against proposed US tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods by targeting key American imports. (With Agency Inputs)