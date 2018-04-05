Rupee (INR) Rises To Below 65 Against US Dollar (USD): 5 Things To Know

The rupee (INR) strengthened against the US dollar (USD) today in forex trade, tracking firm domestic equity markets . The rupee rose 17 paise to 64.98 against the US dollar. So far in the day the rupee traded in a narrow range of 65.04 to 64.98 against the US dollar. Yesterday, the rupee fell 14 paise to end at 65.15 against the US dollar. The rupee is also likely to take cue from RBI monetary policy announcement later in the day.

5 Things To Know About Rupee (INR) Vs Dollar (USD) Trade Today



Fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks ahead of the RBI's monetary policy outcome later in the day also lifted the rupee, traders said.



In early trade, both Sensex and Nifty were up over 1 per cent amid a rally in global equity markets.



Dealers said dollar's weakness against some other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.





The key domestic event would be the RBI monetary policy, said forex advisory firm IFA Global. Though RBI is expected to maintain a status quo, comments on inflation outlook, banking system stress, durable systemic liquidity, FPI limits in G-Sec would be closely tracked by the market, it added.Traders said the US dollar's weakness against some other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee. The dollar index fell 0.06 percent, with the euro up 0.07 percent to $1.2277. The Japanese yen weakened 0.21 percent versus the greenback at 106.84 per dollar. Meanwhile, global trade war fears eases after the US voiced willingness on Wednesday to talk with China after Beijing retaliated against proposed US tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods by targeting key American imports. (With Agency Inputs)