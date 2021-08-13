Rupee Reverses Intra-Day Losses, Settles Flat To 74.24 Against Dollar: Here's How

Snapping from its positive session registered yesterday, the rupee reversed its intra-day losses to settle almost flat against the US dollar on Friday, August 13, at 74.24, tracking a strong rally in domestic equities. A weaker American currency against its major rivals and lower crude oil rates also supported the local unit to recover from early losses. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened weaker at 74.27 against the dollar and registered an intra day high of 74.24.

In an early trade session, the domestic unit declined three paise to 74.28 against the greenback. It witnessed an intra day low of 74.32 during the session and remained in the negative territory for most of the session.

However, the local unit recovered all its losses towards the fag-end of the session. The local unit closed at 74.24 against the dollar, registering a gain of one paisa, against its previous close. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.14 per cent to 92.91. The rupee had a volatile session throughout the session as it mostly tracked trends in domestic equities.