Rupee Weakens By 29 Paise Against US Dollar Today. 5 Things To Know

As demand for the American unit from importers and banks picked up, Indian rupee weakened.

June 25, 2018
FPIs sold shares worth a net Rs 1,343.44 crore on Friday.

The Indian rupee lowered by 29 paise to 68.13 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. As demand for the American unit from importers and banks picked up, Indian rupee weakened. Also, pressure was put on Indian rupee as domestic equity markets opened on a negative note. According to dealers, US dollar falling to a two-week-low against the yen on global trade concerns also capped the losses. On Friday, the rupee had continued its rally for the third straight session.
5 things to know about forex market today:
  1. The stock markets opened Monday's session on a negative note, with S&P BSE Sensex dipping 56.31 points. BSE Sensex tumbled 0.16 per cent and opened at 35,633.29. The Nifty50 index fell 20.60 points or 0.19 per cent and opened at 10,807. Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, auto, banking, PSU, power and infrastructure stocks fell by up to 0.53 per cent. This impacted Indian rupee.
  2. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,343.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,105.76 crore on Friday, as per provisional data. 
  3. The Indian rupee strengthened 14 paise to end at 67.84 against the US dollar amid sustained unwinding of American currency by exporters on Friday.
  4. Oil prices were supported after OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed on a modest increase in oil production from next month, without announcing a clear target for the output increase, leaving traders guessing how much more will actually be pumped.
  5. OPEC and non-OPEC said in their statement that they would raise supply by returning to 100 per cent compliance with previously agreed output cuts, after months of underproduction. (With PTI inputs)


