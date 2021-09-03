Rupee Inches Higher To 73.02 Against Dollar Amid Rally In Domestic Equities

Rupee Vs Dollar Today: The rupee settled at 73.02 against the dollar

The rupee edged higher by four paise against the US dollar on Friday, September 3, to settle at 73.02 (provisional) amid a strong rally with a record-setting spree in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 73.05 against the dollar and registered an intra-day high of 73.01. It witnessed a low of 73.15. In an early trade session, the domestic unit inched higher by two paise to 73.04 against the greenback. The rupee closed at 73.02 against the dollar, registering a gain of four paise against its previous close.



On Thursday, September 2, the local unit settled at 73.06 against the American currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.01 per cent to 92.23. On the back of stronger inflows and bullish equities, the domestic currency marked its second weekly gain as it strengthened 67 paise against the dollar on a weekly basis.

Domestic Equity Markets Today:

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent higher at a lifetime high of 58,129.95, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to close at record 17,323.60.





According to exchange data, the foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on September 2 as they purchased shares worth Rs 348.52 crore. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.53 per cent to $73.82 per barrel.