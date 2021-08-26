Rupee Edges Higher To 74.22 Against Dollar Amid Muted Domestic Equities

Rupee Vs Dollar Today: The rupee settled at 74.22 against the dollar

The rupee edged higher by two paise against the US dollar on Thursday, August 26, to settle at 74.22 tracking a muted trend in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 74.22 against the dollar and swung between 74.11 to 74.27 during the trading session. In an early trade session, the local unit inched three paise higher to 74.21 against the greenback. The rupee settled at 74.22 against the dollar, registering a rise of two paise over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 92.87. According to forex traders, the rupee is trading in a narrow range as investors are awaiting cues from the upcoming key speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. A stronger dollar in the international markets and rising crude oil rates also weighed on the investor sentiment.

What analysts say:



Mr Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex:



''Overall, the sentiment for the USDINR pair remains mixed until any major triggers help it to break the narrow range of 74-74.50. The chances of odds are dominating for higher side breakout as RBI remained intolerant for the appreciating side. Further, importers could also rush to cover their short-term dollars payable ahead of big events and recovery in the crude oil prices.

On the contrary side, the Bank of India's QIP worth Rs. 3000 crore could attract dollar flows and could restrict the gains in the pair. At last, the tussle is likely to continue between IPO/QIP flows and RBI/importers. Overall, the short-term range is likely to be from 74 to 74.40 and the medium-term to be 74-75.50 with an upside bias.''

