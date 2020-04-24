Rupee Drops By 40 Paise To End At 76.46 Against Dollar

The rupee depreciated by 40 paise to settle at 76.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking weak domestic equities and a strengthening greenback overseas.

Forex traders said market sentiment weakened after a potential antiviral drug for coronavirus reportedly failed its first trial.

The rupee opened lower at 76.30 in the interbank forex market and declined to as low as 76.47 during the session, before settling at 76.46 for the day.

The rupee had settled at 76.06 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.31 per cent to 100.74.

Market participants are concerned that the sharp rise in coronavirus cases could weigh on the global as well as domestic economy.

The number of coronavirus cases around the world has crossed 27 lakh. In India, over 23,000 cases have been reported so far.

"Any piece of bad news regarding coronavirus, rattles the risky assets including rupee and we see it breaching fresh record lows," said Rahul Gupta, head of research-currency at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Mr Gupta also said that "all this while, investors were hoping on flattening coronavirus cases and progress of a vaccine, but now there are doubts in the development of drugs. This uncertainty will continue to fickle the forex market."