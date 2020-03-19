Rupee Breaches 74.50 Mark To New Record Low Against Dollar

Sharp losses in the domestic equity markets - tracking a prolonged selloff in global peers - put pressure on the rupee in comparison to the US dollar, say analysts.

Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and the broader NSE Nifty 50 plunged as much as 7.46 per cent and 7.51 per cent respectively before trading most of those losses.

At 11:40, the Sensex was down 1.79 per cent (517.51 points) at 28,352.00, and the Nifty at 8,260.10, down 2.46 per cent from the previous close.

Investors fear the current selloff in the capital markets is yet to bottom out as aggressive steps by policymakers around the globe fail to lift market sentiment, say analysts.

Benchmark 10-year government bond yield climbed to as high as 6.45 per cent in morning and was last seen at 6.42 per cent, as against the previous close of 6.30 per cent.

Financial markets the world over are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak as it threatens world business, refuelling fears of recession in major economies.

"The larger trend continues to be weak for the domestic currency, given the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-metals, energy and currency research at brokerage Religare Broking.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in Indian capital markets as they pulled out more than Rs 5,085.35 crore on Wednesday, data from stock exchange NSE showed.

Crude oil prices bounced back nearly 20 per cent after days of heavy losses, but the gains were short-lived. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading up $2.10 - or 8 per cent - at $26.98 per barrel.