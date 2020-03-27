Rupee Jumps To Return To 74 Levels Against Dollar After RBI Surprise: 10 Points

After starting the day at 74.60, the rupee gained momentum to touch the 74.35 mark against the greenback at the strongest level in the first half of the day, compared to its previous close of 75.16.

Besides lowering the repo and reverse repo rates by 75 basis points and 90 basis points respectively, the central bank reduced the cash reserve ratio - or the cash that commercial banks are required to park with the RBI - by 100 basis points to 3 per cent for one year starting Saturday.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gave an assurance that the central bank will use all possible measures to support the financial stability of the system and revive growth. Liquidity worth Rs 3.74 lakh crore will be injected into system through various measures, he said.

Analysts said the measures showed the RBI's commitment to aid the already-battered economy's fight against the coronavirus outbreak, which has impacted businesses across the world.

"The policy action will make it unattractive for banks to park funds with the RBI," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of forex advisory firm IFA Global.

There are still concerns over the degree of the impact of the virus on both Indian as well as global economies.

Domestic equity markets turned volatile after the RBI's announcements. The benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 had turned flat by afternoon after jumping 3.94 per cent and 4.60 per cent respectively in the first half of the session.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil prices - were last seen trading up 0.80 per cent at $26.65 per barrel.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback's strength against six major peers overseas - was down 0.38 per cent at 98.97.