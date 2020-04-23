Rupee Bounces Back From All-Time Low, Touches 76.08 Against Dollar

The rupee gained as much as 0.76 per cent to 76.08 on Thursday, rebounding from an all-time low of 76.91 registered the previous day, tracking gains in Asian peers and mild gains in domestic equity markets. The rupee started the day at 76.31 and appreciated by 58 paise to touch 76.08 at the strongest level recorded in the first half of the four-hour session. It was last seen trading at 76.14 - up 52 paise or 0.68 per cent from the previous close - against the greenback. On Wednesday, the rupee had surpassed 76.87 to log a new all-time low of 76.91 before recovering intraday losses.