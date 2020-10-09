Rupee Edges Higher To Close At 73.13 Against Dollar After RBI Announcements

Rupee Vs Dollar Today: Extending gains to a third straight day, the rupee edged higher to close at 73.13 against the US dollar on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India maintained a status quo on key policy rates and said it remained committed to its "accommodative" stance for as long as necessary to revive the economy. That marked a second straight pause on benchmark rates, amid elevated levels of inflation and weakness in the economy, which shrank 23.9 per cent in April-June period - its worst contraction on record.

The rupee moved within a 24-paise range, between 73.02 and 73.26, against the dollar, having begun the day mildly stronger at 73.18 compared to its previous close of 73.24.

Analysts said the RBI's action was along expected lines with a dovish commentary of its Monetary Policy Committee.

"The Monetary Policy Committee overlooked current elevated inflation prints, viewing them as transient... The rupee had appreciated... but nationalised banks stepped in at lower levels to support the USD-INR (pair)," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of forex advisory firm IFA Global.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six other currencies - weakened as much as 0.34 per cent during the session to its lowest level recorded in nearly three weeks.

Crude oil prices eased but were on course for their biggest weekly gains since early June, amid supply cuts caused by a storm in the Gulf of Mexico and a strike of offshore workers in Norway.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.60 per cent lower at $43.08 per barrel, having earlier declined to as low as $42.85 per barrel.

At the current level, the rupee has recovered 4.91 per cent from an all-time low of 76.91, registered in April, but is still down 2.45 per cent for the year so far.