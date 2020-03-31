Forex Markets To Remain Shut On Wednesday

Domestic forex markets will remain shut on April 1 i.e. Wednesday for the annual closing of banks. Domestic equity as well as commodity markets, however, will operate normally. On Tuesday, the rupee edged higher to touch 75.51 against the US dollar. Forex markets will resume trading on Friday, April 3. (Also Read: As World Markets Shiver, Coronavirus Can Push Rupee To 77 Mark Against US Dollar Soon, Say Analysts)

The money markets will also remain closed on April 2, April 6, April 10 and April 14 for Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti respectively.

Meanwhile, equity market benchmarks rose on Tuesday morning, with the S&P BSE Sensex rising more than 850 points to touch 29,316.80 and the broader NSE Nifty climbing to 8,529.35 amid gains across sectors.