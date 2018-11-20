Rupee Gains 29 Paise To Trade At Over Two-Month High Against Dollar

INR Vs USD: The rupee closed at 71.65 against the dollar on Monday.

The rupee rose to as much as 71.36 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, reported news agency Reuters. This was the highest level for the rupee against the dollar since September 4. Gains the rupee came a day after the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India board meeting late Monday removed uncertainty over a growing rift over policy decisions between the government and the top bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 7.76 per cent from Monday's close of 7.79 per cent.