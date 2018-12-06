Rupee Slips 54 Paise Against Dollar Amid Fund Outflows: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: Rupee sentiment was also affected by domestic equity markets trading with losses.

The rupee fell by 54 paise to touch 71 per dollar in early trade on Thursday, reported news agency Press trust of India (PTI). Losses in the rupee came amid strengthening of the greenback, fund outflows and a weak trading in the domestic equity markets even as crude oil prices fell ahead of a key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). On Wednesday, the rupee had closed 3 paise higher at 70.46 against the American currency.