Rupee Rebounds In Early Trade, Rises By 33 Paise Against US Dollar

Rupee opened on a strong note in Tuesday's morning trade.

The Rupee made a strong comeback in the currency markets in early trade on Tuesday, rising 33 paise to 72.43 against the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Rupee opened at 72.50 in morning trade and then gained further ground. On Monday, Rupee had settled at 72.76 against the greenback after the markets witnessed a major sell-off and the currency falling to its lowest level in more than 15 months, after two fresh cases of the coronavirus were detected in the country.

Investor sentiments remain fragile amid concerns over the impact of the virus. As a result, over the last three trading sessions, the Rupee has shed 1.6 per cent of its value.

According to forex advisory firm CR Forex Advisors, the domestic currency is expected to trade in a range of 72.10-72.80 levels. Globally however, the risk sentiments have improved after Japan's central bank chief said policy makers would take steps to stabilise market conditions, the advisory firm noted.

At the end of Monday's trading session, news agency Reuters quoted traders as suggesting that the Rupee could weaken further with 73 per dollar level likely to be tested during the week. The analysts however, expect the central bank to step in and sell dollars to prevent significant losses in the local unit.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices got off to a positive start on Tuesday morning. The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading almost a percent above the previous closing mark at 10:20 am.