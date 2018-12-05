Rupee Slips By 26 Paise/Dollar As Investors Eye RBI Decision: 5 Points

INR Vs USD: Investors were treading the cautious path ahead of the RBI policy decision

The rupee lost 26 paise against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the fifth bi-monthly policy review of Reserve Bank of India, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Losses in the rupee came amid fresh demand for the dollar. The rupee also came under pressure following a downtrend in domestic equity markets amid foreign fund outflows. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 70.49 against the dollar.