Rupee Loses 15 Paise Against Dollar In Early Trade: 10 Things To Know

Foreign institutional investors made fresh purchases worth Rs 62.74 crore Monday, as per provisional data

The rupee depreciated by 15 paise to 71.02 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday at the interbank foreign exchange, after US President Donald Trump suggested a tariff hike on Chinese goods, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The rupee opened weak in line with other Asian currencies after Mr Trump on Monday said that for any trade deal China has to treat his country "fairly". On Monday, the rupee had closed at 70.87 against the dollar.