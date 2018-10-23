Rupee Loses 23 Paise In Early Trade Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: In early trade, the rupee shed 23 paise to fall further to 73.79 against the dollar.

The rupee, which opened weaker against the US dollar, further extended its fall to 73.79 on Tuesday. After opening at 73.74, the rupee fell 23 paise in early trade amid persistent foreign fund outflows and weak trading in the domestic stock markets. The American currency's increased demand from importers also weighed on the rupee, dealers were quoted as saying in a report by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). In the previous session on Monday, the rupee had settled 24 paise lower at 73.56 against the US dollar.