Rupee Loses 10 Paise As Dollar, Crude Prices Gain: 10 Points

INR Vs USD: The dollar jumped to a near one-and-a-half-year high.

The rupee lost 10 paise against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday after the American currency gained against peers overseas and crude oil prices recovered, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). However, losses in the rupee were capped as the domestic equity markets gained in trade for a third straight day. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed 8 paise higher at 70.79 against the dollar. The rupee has lost about 10 per cent this year making it Asia's worst performing major currency, reported news agency Reuters.