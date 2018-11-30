Rupee Hits Fresh 3-Month High On Softening Crude Prices: 10 Points

INR Vs USD: Rupee hits its highest level against the dollar since August 21.

The rupee hit a fresh three-month high on Friday amid easing crude oil prices, sustained fund flows and a higher opening of domestic stock markets. The rupee traded at 69.595 per dollar after the American currency weakened against some currencies overseas, reported news agency Reuters. On Thursday the rupee had closed 77 paise to a three-month high of 69.85 per US dollar. Gains in the local currency came ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data later in the day.