Rupee Gets A Lift-Off On Falling Oil Prices, Fund Flows: 10 Points

INR Vs USD: On Wednesday, the Indian rupee ended at 72.31 against the dollar.

The rupee gained 24 paise to 72.07 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid falling crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The rupee, which has been Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year, gained as the dollar weakened against other currencies overseas, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Wednesday, the rupee ended at 72.31 against the dollar marking a gain of 36 paise from the previous close.