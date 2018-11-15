NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Gets A Lift-Off On Falling Oil Prices, Fund Flows: 10 Points

Rupee Vs US Dollar: Rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year, gained as the dollar weakened against other currencies, traders said.

Forex | | Updated: November 15, 2018 12:22 IST
INR Vs USD: On Wednesday, the Indian rupee ended at 72.31 against the dollar.

The rupee gained 24 paise to 72.07 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid falling crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The rupee, which has been Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year, gained as the dollar weakened against other currencies overseas, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Wednesday, the rupee ended at 72.31 against the dollar marking a gain of 36 paise from the previous close.
Here are 10 things you should know about today's rupee rate:
  1. The strength in the rupee was also supported by increased selling of dollars by exporters, dealers were quoted as saying in the PTI report.
  2. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, traded at 96.84, off a 16-month high hit on Monday, reported news agency Reuters.
  3. A higher opening of the domestic equity market too influenced the rupee, they said. At 10:50 am, BSE benchmark index Sensex traded at 35,181.86, up 39.87 points or 0.11 per cent and the NSE index Nifty50 was at 10,588.30, with a gain of 12 points or 0.11 per cent.  
  4. Besides, the central bank had said on Tuesday that it will be infusing liquidity worth Rs 12,000 crore on Thursday by buying bonds through open market operations.
  5. Oil prices fell, pressured by rising supply going into a market in which consumption is expected to slow down amid a glum economic outlook. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were trading at $65.90 per barrel at 0254 GMT or 8:24 am IST, down 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, from their last close, reported Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.95, down 30 cents, or 0.5 per cent.
  6. India imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Easing of crude oil prices has offset concerns on current account deficit, fiscal deficit and inflation, thus lifting the rupee.
  7. Retail inflation in October fell to a 13-month low of 3.31 per cent, government data showed earlier. This was the third straight month in which it stayed below the central bank's medium-term target of 4 per cent.
  8. Earlier, the current account deficit widened to $15.8 billion or 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product in April-June from $15.0 billion or 2.5 per cent a year ago.
  9. During September, trade deficit was estimated at $13.98 billion -  the lowest in five months .
  10. The rupee has fallen to multiple lows this year, even breaching the 74 per dollar mark earlier. (With agencies inputs)


Rupee Vs DollarINR Vs USDCurrency Exchange Rate

