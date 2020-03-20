Rupee Gains By 34 Paise To 74.78 Against Dollar

Investors continued to assess the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak on the economy

The rupee recovered by 34 paise to trade at 74.78 against the US dollar in early deals on Friday following selling of the greenback by exporters. The dollar index -which gauges the US currency's strength against a basket of six peers overseas - was last seen trading 0.65 per cent lower at 102.08, helping the rupee trade higher. On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 75.12 against the dollar.

Domestic stock markets swung between gains and losses after a positive start. At 11:01 am, the S&P BSE Sensex index traded 247.44 points - or 0.87 per cent - higher at 28,535.67 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark was up 81.85 points - or 0.99 per cent - at 8,345.30.

Investors continued to assess the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak on the economy, impacting the trading sentiment on bourses.

According to the health ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 195 on Friday, after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they pulled out more than Rs 4,622.93 crore on Thursday, market data showed.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last up 2.25 per cent at $29.11 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.37 per cent in morning.