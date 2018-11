INR Vs USD: Gains in the rupee came amid sustained selling of the American currency.

The rupee surged by 74 paise to touch 69.88 a dollar on Thursday, reported news agency Press Trust of India. At this level, the rupee hit a three-month high against the dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a higher note at 70.15 and then gathered further momentum and touched an intra-day high of 69.88, a level last seen on August 27.

Gains in the rupee came amid sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and easing crude oil prices.