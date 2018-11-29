Rupee At 3-Month High As US Top Bank Signals End To Tightening Cycle

INR Vs USD: Bond yields were at their lowest levels since early May.

The rupee rose to a three-month high against the dollar on Thursday while bond yields were at their lowest levels since early May as most Asian markets rallied following the US Federal Reserve's comments, helping boost appetite for riskier assets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed's policy rate is now "just below" a level that neither brakes nor boosts a healthy economy.

The comments have prompted speculation that the cycle of US interest rate hikes may be petering out.

The partially convertible rupee was at 70.13 per dollar after touching 70.03 earlier, its strongest level since August 28. It had ended Wednesday at 70.6250.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.60 per cent by 0340 GMT or 9:10 am IST, down 4 basis points on the day and at its lowest level since May 8.