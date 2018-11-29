NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

Rupee At 3-Month High As US Top Bank Signals End To Tightening Cycle

Rupee Vs Dollar: The partially convertible rupee was at 70.13 per dollar after touching 70.03 earlier, its strongest level since August 28.

Forex | | Updated: November 29, 2018 10:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rupee At 3-Month High As US Top Bank Signals End To Tightening Cycle

INR Vs USD: Bond yields were at their lowest levels since early May.


The rupee rose to a three-month high against the dollar on Thursday while bond yields were at their lowest levels since early May as most Asian markets rallied following the US Federal Reserve's comments, helping boost appetite for riskier assets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed's policy rate is now "just below" a level that neither brakes nor boosts a healthy economy.

The comments have prompted speculation that the cycle of US interest rate hikes may be petering out.

The partially convertible rupee was at 70.13 per dollar after touching 70.03 earlier, its strongest level since August 28. It had ended Wednesday at 70.6250.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.60 per cent by 0340 GMT or 9:10 am IST, down 4 basis points on the day and at its lowest level since May 8.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rupee Vs DollarINR Vs USDCurrency Exchange Rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusHockey World CupBartolomé Esteban MurilloKartarpur Corridor2.0Asus RogHonor 8C

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top