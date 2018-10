INR Vs USD: On Monday, the rupee had ended at 73.45 against the US dollar.

The rupee fell 16 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Increased demand of the greenback from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows hurt the rupee's sentiment, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. The rupee opened lower at 73.58, and further extended its fall to 73.61 against the dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had ended at 73.45 against the US dollar.