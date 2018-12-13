Rupee Gains 42 Paise Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR VS USD: Foreign fund outflows, rising crude prices capped uptrend in rupee.

The rupee gained 42 paise to 71.59 against the US dollar in early trade today after the new central bank chief indicated co-operating with the government and various banks in tackling economic issues, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Domestic equity markets trading in the green and weakening of the greenback against other currencies also boosted the rupee, forex traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report.