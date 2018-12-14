Rupee Falls By 22 Paise To End At 71.90 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee finished the week with a loss of 109 paise, or 1.5 per cent, against the dollar

The rupee fell by 22 paise to close at 71.90 against the dollar on Friday, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Strength in the dollar against major peers overseas coupled with choppy trade in domestic equity markets hurt the rupee, analysts were quoted as saying in the PTI report. The rupee finished the week with a loss of 109 paise - or 1.5 per cent - against the greenback. Caution prevailed as the Reserve Bank of India's board met for the first time under the new governor Shaktikanta Das.