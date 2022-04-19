Rupee Under Pressure On Dollar Strength, Down To Near One-Month Lows

Rupee slips to 76.35 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee weakened again early on Tuesday as the dollar firmed to a near two-year high driven by expectations of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hike trajectory to tame soaring inflation.

Reuters quoted the rupee at 76.3 against the dollar, and PTI reported that the currency slipped six paise to 76.35 in early trade.

The rupee depreciated for the third straight session to 76.29 on Monday, after touching a low of 76.43, its weakest since March 22.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, told PTI, the rupee is expected to weaken as the Federal Reserve interest rate has boosted the dollar to its highest since March 2020.

The greenback gained against most major currencies, with the dollar index at 100.8, just off Monday's two-year high of 100.86.

In the latest dollar bullish trend - the Japanese yen has been the biggest casualty, hitting a 20-year low against the dollar on Tuesday. The dollar rose about 0.4 per cent on the yen to 127.44 yen in early trade, its highest level since May 2002.

It has risen about 4.5 per cent on the Japanese currency so far this month, which would be its second-biggest monthly percentage gain since 2016, behind March's 5.8 per cent.

"I think the broad dollar trend reflects US economic outperformance. We've seen some initial impacts of higher energy prices from the Ukraine war elsewhere, especially in the euro zone," Carol Kong, FX strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, told Reuters.

Significant capital outflows and higher energy prices have weighed on the rupee.

Domestic equity indexes were trading flat on Tuesday after a horror crash on Monday.

The latest stock exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 6,387.45 crore on Monday, adding to the currency's concerns.